Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Tanveer leads fresh-faced trio for NZ T20 tour

Thunder teenager joins Philippe and Meredith as uncapped players named in 18-man squad for upcoming T20I series across the Tasman

Dave Middleton

27 January 2021, 11:04 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo