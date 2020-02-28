T20 World Cup: Each team's finals hopes explained

Ten matches remain in the group stage of the T20 World Cup and the race for the semi-finals is getting very, very interesting.

India are the only side to have sealed their spot in the final four to date, having claimed victory in all three of their matches to date, but the battle for the remaining spots appears set to go down to the wire.

QUICK SINGLE Clinical Aussies cruise past Bangladesh

Alongside India in Group A, Australia and New Zealand are the teams battling it out for the other top-two position, while a couple of unexpected results has thrown Group B wide open.

Below, we take a look at the semi-finals calculations.

Group A

India (Wins: 3 | Losses: 0 | Points: 6 | Net run rate: 0.63)

To play: Sri Lanka, Junction Oval, February 29

Harmanpreet Kaur's team have sealed their spot in the semi-finals thanks to victories over Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

QUICK SINGLE Unbeaten India secure Cup semi-final berth

They are heavily fancied to take out their remaining match against Sri Lanka, which would see them top the group and head into their semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground full of confidence.

An upset loss to their lower-ranked rivals could see either Australia or New Zealand leapfrog them into top spot.

Australia (Wins: 2 | Losses: 1 | Points: 4 | Net run rate: 1.23)

To play: New Zealand, Junction Oval, March 2

After back-to-back wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh following their first-up defeat to India, the equation for Australia is simple: beat New Zealand and they are through to the semi-finals.

Lose, and their tournament is most likely over – although, should Bangladesh manage to upset the White Ferns on Saturday, it would bring net run rate into play in the case of an Australian defeat.

Aussies easily handle Bangladesh in first ever meeting

New Zealand (Wins: 1 | Losses: 1 | Points: 2 | Net run rate: 0.43)

To play: Bangladesh, Junction Oval, February 29

Australia, Junction Oval, March 2

First, New Zealand need to worry about Bangladesh. If they defeat them, their fate comes down to a sudden-death clash with Australia.

Should they suffer an upset in what will be their first ever game against the Tigresses, they can still advance if they beat Australia, but net run rate will be the determining factor.

Sri Lanka (Wins: 0 | Losses 2 | Points: 0 | Net run rate: -0.61)

To play: India, Junction Oval, February 29

Bangladesh, Junction Oval, March 2

Technically, Chamari Athapaththu's team could win their remaining two matches and qualify for the semi-finals.

But for that to happen they would also need other results to go their way (New Zealand lose to Bangladesh but beat Australia) and even then, it would come down to net run rate.

Bangladesh (Wins: 0 | Losses: 2 | Points: 0 | Net run rate: -2.6)

To play: New Zealand, Junction Oval, February 29

Sri Lanka, Junction Oval, March 2

Reaching the final four is highly unlikely now for Bangladesh, who would need to thrash New Zealand and Sri Lanka, then hope the White Ferns beat Australia on Monday to allow them to sneak through on net run rate.

Aussie openers produce record stand in Canberra

The Tigresses may however have another goal in mind. They have not won a World Cup match since their first appearance at the event in 2014, and if they can avoid last place in group A they will not have to go to the qualifying event in order to secure a spot at the next T20 World Cup, in 2022.

With that in mind, they still have plenty of motivation heading into matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Group B

England (Wins: 2 | Losses: 1 | Points: 2 | Net run rate: 2.38)

To play: Pakistan, Manuka Oval, February 28

West Indies, Sydney Showground, March 1

England's campaign got off to a disappointing start with an upset loss to South Africa at the WACA Ground, but they turned it around emphatically in Canberra against Thailand.

The top-ranked team in their group, England remain in the box seat to advance but given how tight the race is, another upset loss to either West Indies or Pakistan – both of whom are currently level with them on two points – would have them very nervous.

Pakistan (Wins: 1 | Losses: 0 | Points: 2 | Net run rate: 0.73)

To play: England, Manuka Oval, February 28

South Africa, Sydney Showground, March 1

Thailand, Sydney Showground, March 3

Could they? Pakistan were clinical in their victory over West Indies on Wednesday, which blew Group B wide open and raised the possibility of Bismah Maroof's team making the knockout stage for the first time.

QUICK SINGLE Pakistan outclass West Indies to start Cup run with a bang

With two points in the bank, the Pakistanis would still be in a strong position even with a defeat to powerhouse England in Canberra later today. Realistically, their fate will probably rest on how they fare against South Africa on Sunday.

West Indies (Wins: 1 | Losses: 1 | Points: 2 | Net run rate: 0.22)

To play: England, Sydney Showground, March 1

South Africa, Sydney Showground, March 3

West Indies had a wobble against Thailand but ultimately walked away with the points comfortably enough, but a worrying defeat to lower-ranked Pakistan has thrown their tournament hopes into turmoil.

The Windies' big guns have yet to fire and their two games still to come are their toughest – at least on paper – meaning Stafanie Taylor's team need a drastic turnaround in form if they are to pick up the two wins they almost certainly need to keep their semi-final ambitions alive. Even then, their hopes will likely rest on other results going their way.

South Africa (Wins: 1 | Losses: 0 | Points: 2 | Net run rate: 0.16)

To play: Thailand, Manuka Oval, February 28

Pakistan, Sydney Showground, March 1

West Indies, Sydney Showground, March 3

QUICK SINGLE South Africa shock England in T20 World Cup

The Proteas might sit in fourth spot currently, but they have won their only match to date – knocking off top seed England, no less – and are in the box seat to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

If they win all four matches they will snag top spot, an outcome very much in play if they can replicate their performance from the WACA against England.

Thailand (Wins: 0 | Losses: 2 | Points: 0 | Net run rate: -3.08)

To play: South Africa, Manuka Oval, February 28

Pakistan, Sydney Showground, March 3

Thailand came in as serious underdogs, ranked 11th in the world and appearing at a World Cup for the first time.

Their performances so far have proved they can provide nuisance value to their higher-ranked opponents – they had the West Indies in trouble, while England were 2-7 before Heather Knight's brilliant century took the game away.

QUICK SINGLE Thai fighters plan to win more than hearts

Putting together a performance complete enough to pull off an upset remains a challenge however, but even if they walk away without a win, their squad will be immeasurably better for the experience – and there is no doubting they have already won plenty of fans.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network