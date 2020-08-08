Australia to host 2022 T20 World Cup

Australia will host the men's T20 World Cup in 2022, two years later than originally scheduled, the International Cricket Council announced Friday.

India will remain hosts of the 2021 men's T20 World Cup in October-November, as planned, before staging the men's 50-over World Cup in 2023.

In addition, the women's 50-over World Cup, which was to be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7 next year, has been postponed to February-March 2022.

Future ICC events

2021 Men's T20 World Cup, October to November, India

2022 Women's ODI World Cup, February to March, New Zealand

2022 Women's T20 World Cup, dates TBC, South Africa

2022 Men's T20 World Cup, October to November, Australia

2023 Men's ODI World Cup, October to November, India

An "extensive contingency planning exercise" was completed by the ICC, which considered the "health, cricket and commercial impact of COVID-19 around the world".

"Over the last few months as we have considered how we return to staging global events, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events," said ICC acting chairman Imran Khwaja.

"The decisions the Board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans.

"I’d like to thank our partners at the BCCI, Cricket Australia and Cricket New Zealand as well as the Australian and New Zealand governments for their continued support and commitment to a safe return to ICC events."

Australia was set to hold the men's T20 World Cup in October-November this year after successfully staging the standalone women's tournament that culminated in a record-breaking final at the MCG in March.

But the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ICC to postpone the competition last month, allowing the Indian Premier League to occupy the vacant window having also been delayed.

The IPL is set to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, with 17 Australians contracted to play before returning home for the domestic summer.

All teams that qualified for the 2020 men's T20 World Cup will participate in the 2021 edition, with a new qualifying process to be determined for the 2022 event.

The delay of the women's one-day World Cup makes 2022 a big year for the women's game.

Not only with the 50-over showpiece be up for grabs but also a T20 World Cup in South Africa and Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.

The qualification event to determine the three remaining teams for the women's one-day World Cup will now be staged in 2021.

Meanwhile, England's white-ball tour to India, scheduled for September-October this year, has been postponed until early 2021.