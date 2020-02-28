ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Halfway there! 50,000 tickets sold to T20 World Cup decider

The dream of filling the MCG on International Women's Day is edging closer to becoming a reality

Emily Collin

28 February 2020, 05:25 PM AEST

