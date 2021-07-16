Australia's T20 World Cup opponents locked in

The ICC has split the eight top-ranked teams into two groups for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the Middle East, with the full schedule to be released at a later date

Martin Smith

16 July 2021, 08:00 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

