ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussies in the hunt as intriguing T20 World Cup semis locked in

The race to win the T20 World Cup is down to four, with Pakistan, England and New Zealand standing in the way of Australia’s first men's title

AAP

8 November 2021, 05:10 PM AEST

