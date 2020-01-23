WNCL 2019-20

Wilson guides NSW to victory, Vics win in rainy Hobart

A second straight fifty for Tahlia Wilson saw NSW consolidate top spot, while Ellyse Perry shone with the ball in a rain-affected match in Hobart

Cricket Network

23 January 2020, 05:24 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo