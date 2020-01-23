WNCL 2019-20
Wilson guides NSW to victory, Vics win in rainy Hobart
A second straight fifty for Tahlia Wilson saw NSW consolidate top spot, while Ellyse Perry shone with the ball in a rain-affected match in Hobart
Cricket Network
23 January 2020, 05:24 PM AEST
A new-ball masterclass from superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry on a rainy day in Hobart has set up a two-run win (DLS Method) for Victoria against Tasmania.
Perry, playing in her fourth match for Victoria, opened the bowling and claimed the wickets of Tasmanian top three batters Hollie Armitage (0), Meg Phillips (6) and Australia teammate Nicola Carey (6) inside the first eleven overs of the day.
Meanwhile, there was a scare for Annabel Sutherland, a new inclusion to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, who departed the field midway through bowling the eighth over.
"Annabel injured her elbow while bowling and left the field to be assessed by the Victorian medical staff. The initial assessment is positive," a Cricket Victoria spokesperson said.
The seriousness of the injury remains to be seen, with the uncapped 18-year-old set to travel to Sydney on Sunday for a warm-up T20 against a Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Showgrounds before heading to Canberra for the T20I Tri-Series.
With Tasmania in trouble at 3-27, Corinne Hall (42) and Courtney Webb (18) combined for a crucial 43-run partnership before Maisy Gibson came in at No. 8 in the 28th over to score a blazing 57 not out from 40 and carry the Tasmania Tigers to 7-197 from their 43 overs.
Elyse Villani (30 not out) and Sophie Molineux (29) made a positive start to Victoria’s chase, before rain intervened with the visitors on 2-65 from 17 overs, putting them ahead of the DLS Par score.
Young gun Wilson guides Breakers home
Young gun Tahlia Wilson has struck a second consecutive half-century for the NSW Breakers to guide her side to a comfortable seven-wicket win against the ACT Meteors at Manuka Oval.
Wilson, 20, finished unbeaten on 64 from 71, striking 12 fours and leading the way as her team successfully chased the Meteors’ 187.
Wilson brilliantly anchored her team’s chase after the dismissals of Australia duo Alyssa Healy (34) and Rachael Haynes (28), combining with Naomi Stalenberg (43) for a match-winning partnership of 92 runs.
Earlier, experienced campaigner Rene Farrell led the way with the ball as her 3-20 from ten overs headlined an impressive display that saw the Meteors all out for 187 in the 47th over.
ACT opener Katie Mack was able to withstand some tight bowling from the NSW attack, striking 43 from 57, while Carly Leeson came in at No.8 to score a crucial 56 from 63 in an innings that otherwise lacked solid contributions.
The win means the Breakers, the defending champions, consolidate their spot at the top of the WNCL ladder before the next round gets underway on February 4.
CommBank T20I tri-series
Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval
Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval
Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval
Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval
Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India
Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England
Final: February 12, Junction Oval
* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand
2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Warm-ups
February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field
February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval
Tournament
February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds
February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground
February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval
March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval
March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG
March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG
March 8: Final, MCG
For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE
* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network