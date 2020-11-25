Rebel WBBL|06

Perth enforcer Peschel tasked with keeping Stars in line

Taneale Peschel has enjoyed a breakout season with the Perth Scorchers but faces a mighty task in tonight's first WBBL semi-final to tame the Melbourne Stars batting

Laura Jolly in Sydney

25 November 2020, 02:29 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo