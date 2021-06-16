Tasmania recruit ambidextrous teenaged spinner

Niveth Radhakrishnan, an 18-year-old from Sydney, earns maiden state deal while Western Australian allrounder Brad Hope is also heading to Hobart

Louis Cameron

16 June 2021, 12:02 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo