ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Cup dream over for injured Vlaeminck, Strano bolts in

Australia's pace bowling spearhead ruled out of tournament with stress fracture in foot as Molly Strano joins squad just 24 hours before opening match against India

Laura Jolly in Sydney

20 February 2020, 12:49 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo