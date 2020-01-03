ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Aussie quick suffers injury setback ahead of Cup

Tayla Vlaeminck to miss Victoria's upcoming matches due to a knee strain, but the prognosis appears positive with the T20 World Cup looming

Laura Jolly

3 January 2020, 09:28 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

