Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Talented Teague intent on keeping the runs coming

You won't see Teague Wyllie carrying on too much for personal milestones with the mature 18-year-old intent on team success

Jack Paynter

8 October 2022, 09:41 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo