Talented Teague intent on keeping the runs coming

So focused on the next delivery or his next innings is Teague Wyllie that even at just 18 years old he's never been one to get hung up on personal success.

Such was the disappointment of Wyllie, then 17, at getting out after making a mature 42 in his first-class debut last year that he told cricket.com.au at time it would have been nicer to get a hundred or a "few more than 40-odd".

The teenage batting sensation also revealed this week he never takes his helmet off when celebrating a century because he doesn't like the "me time".

"My (dad) has always drilled into me when you get a hundred the job is not done," said Wyllie.

"So I've never been a massive fan of carrying on for personal success because at the end of the day I'm just trying to get the team into a good position.

"There's nothing more in the world I probably hate than getting out. So whether I'm on 100 or I'm on a duck, I'm still very frustrated and getting out."

But such was the gravity of his achievement this week where he became the youngest player since Ricky Ponting three decades ago to score a Sheffield Shield century that even Wyllie couldn't avoid a quiet moment of personal reflection.

"It probably hasn't quite sunk in yet," the right-hander said on Friday.

"It was a very special moment to be able to reach the milestone; I don't tend to look into them too much when I do get to a certain milestone (because) at the end of the day as a batsman you're picked to make runs.

"But it was nice sitting back at the end of the day seeing that 100 next to my name on the scoreboard and getting the boys into a good position."

Wyllie, at just 18 years and 163 days old, is the youngest West Australian batter to reach the milestone in the Sheffield Shield, with his composed and determined 104 off 204 balls eclipsing Marcus Harris's 18 years and 226 days and, crucially, it rescued his team from early trouble and put them into a position of dominance against NSW.

It's yet another accolade for the Under-19 World Cup star – who models his game on Indian great Rahul Dravid – after he became the youngest Sheffield Shield champion when he was part of WA's drought-breaking title last season in just his second first-class match.

"Rahul Dravid is renowned as 'The Wall', he valued his wicket more than anyone," said Wyllie.

"When it comes to batting a long period of time, I think Rahul Dravid was the name that went into your mouth, so I guess growing up, I've always modelled my game a little bit off him when it comes to the value on his wicket.

"Kane Williamson is another guy who I idolised a lot and tried to learn a lot off him, so those are probably the two guys at the moment who I'm trying to really get a bit off."

Wyllie's feat didn't go unnoticed by his opposition either, with NSW skipper Kurtis Patterson commenting after the match that their experienced attack, that included Test spinner Nathan Lyon, threw everything at the young star.

Patterson himself is no stranger to youthful batting feats – he was the youngest batter to score a Sheffield Shield hundred on debut with his knock of 157 against, coincidentally, Western Australia in November 2011.

"It's probably the most consistent we've bowled and the way that young Teague played, I thought he played out of his skin because we gave him everything we've got and he just kept it out, kept waiting, wore us down and got us in the back end of the day," Patterson said after the match.

"Just batting time and being able to stay patient and bat for long periods of time … we probably got a little bit in one-day mode and forgot about the basics of four-day batting which I thought Teague showed perfectly for an 18-year-old.

"Just playing straight, being really patient and just wearing bowlers down and getting them late in the day so I think it's important we take some learnings from (him)."

While Wyllie isn't seeking the spotlight, he knows it's going to be hard to avoid if he keeps performing like he has in his first three matches for WA – as is evident by the 500 messages he got from family and friends after his century on Tuesday.

But he says growing up on the quieter streets of Mandurah 70km south of Perth helps him "get away from a lot of it" and as he's started to play cricket more professionally, he's learnt to value his downtime away from the game a lot more.

"There was probably a stage three years ago where I was just absolutely burnt out," he said.

"I've actually never played another competitive sport.

"It's always been cricket flat out and then I got to a stage, I was 14 or 15 and I was absolutely cooked probably around Christmas so that's where I made the decision I've got to value my downtime a lot more.

"For example, yesterday we got the fourth day off so I went and played a round of 18 with a mate … that downtime playing golf is good to get away from it to switch off.

"I love watching some TV series. I've never been a real gamer; I've never owned a gaming console in my life, but I just love sitting down and relaxing and seeing mates."

Wyllie is also unashamedly focused on the red-ball format and reaching the "pinnacle" of Test cricket.

"Test cricket has always been the goal," he said. "My dad's always said 'you've got to play long-format cricket, it's the purest format of the game'.

"I've always loved batting for a long period of time, I love batting so I always find in T20 cricket you only get to face 50 or 60 balls sometimes.

"And I don't really like getting out and you've got a lot more chance of getting out in T20 cricket.

"But that doesn't mean that if a one-day opportunity arises that I'm not going to take that with open arms.

"WA have obviously got a very strong one-day side but I'm never going to deny any opportunity to represent my state.

"So if the opportunity arises, I'll definitely take it with open arms but I guess for me at this stage, I'm prioritising Test cricket over white-ball."