The Women's Hundred 2021

Aussies feature as Hundred's champions crowned

The inaugural campaign of The Hundred has concluded with the men's won by the Southern Brave and the Oval Invincibles securing the women's title.

AAP

22 August 2021, 08:46 AM AEST

