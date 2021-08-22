Aussies feature as Hundred's champions crowned

SCORECARD: Women's final

The Southern Brave have became the first men's champions in The Hundred while the Oval Invincibles have claimed the maiden women's title.

The Invincibles scored 6-121 and then ripped through the Southern Brave batting order to triumph by 48 runs in the inaugural women's final.

The Brave slumped to 6-14 with Australian Amanda-Jade Wellington (0) among the early victims, before they were all out for 73.

The Invincibles' star and new Perth Scorcher Marizanne Kapp was the dominant player in the match, striking 26 runs off 14 balls before taking four wickets for nine runs.

Wellington had terrific tournament and was the Brave's most prolific bowler with 14 wickets, fourth overall.

In the men's final, Paul Stirling and Ross Whiteley starred as the Brave defied Liam Livingstone's pyrotechnics to defeat the Birmingham Phoenix by 32 runs under the Lord's lights.

Australian Tim David played a typically high-energy innings, clubbing 15 off six balls with two sixes. However, his greatest contributions came in the field with a stunning catch at point to dismiss David Bedingham and a direct-hit run out from the boundary to remove the dangerous Livingstone.

David only joined the Brave as a replacement player for Kiwi Colin de Grandhomme earlier in the week but finished as an inaugural winner of the UK's new competition.

Stirling, who himself was a replacement for another Kiwi Devon Conway, clubbed six sixes in his 61 off 36 balls while Whiteley cleared the rope on four occasions in an unbeaten 44 off 19 as the Brave posted 5-168, a total that would have been larger were it not for paceman Adam Milne.

Kiwi Milne took 2-8 from 20 deliveries before Livingstone took centre stage, hitting four fours and as many sixes in a 19-ball 46 before being run out - with the Phoenix managing 5-136.

Moeen Ali's departure for 36 off 30 ultimately ended Birmingham's interest as a collective bowling effort from the Brave saw them over the line, just a few hours after their women's side had been crushed by Oval Invincibles.