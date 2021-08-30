King David continues red-hot form in the Caribbean

All of Tim David's sixes from the 2020-21 BBL season

He's in a different country, playing in a different league and representing a different team, but nothing has changed about Tim David's extraordinary run of form.

The Australian-Singaporean batsman has made a bright start to his first season in the Caribbean Premier League, slamming 43 from just 32 balls overnight after opening the tournament with a 28-ball 56 on debut.

David, who has played international cricket for Singapore but who grew up in Perth had has ambitions to represent Australia, is coming off a stunning cameo for Surrey in England having also shined in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

And having recently secured a deal to play alongside Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League, the 25-year-old's breakout winter abroad is far from over.

QUICK SINGLE David lands maiden IPL gig as RCB announce changes

David produced a match-defining innings for his St Lucia Zouks side against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Monday morning (AEST), hitting three sixes and three fours in his 43 having come to the middle with the score 4-69 in the 10th over.

His 68-run partnership with Roston Chase steered the Zouks to 157 from their 20 overs, a score they defended by just five runs to secure their first win of the season.

The right-hander had also played a lone hand on debut against Jamaica on the weekend, posting a 22-ball half-century from No.6 in the order in St Lucia's total of 135.

He'd earlier watched on as Jamaica slammed 255 from their 20 overs, headlined by a record-breaking 14-ball half-century from Andre Russell.

David has made a strong start to the CPL // Getty

Since being signed by the Hobart Hurricanes last November after a brief and unsuccessful stint at the Perth Scorchers, David has achieved remarkable consistency with the bat in the high-risk finisher role in the middle order.

Since December, he's played 36 matches in four countries for five different teams and scored 958 runs at an average of 43.54 and a strike rate of 155.77.

Having been overlooked by Australia's selectors for the upcoming T20 World Cup, former Australia opener Mark Waugh said the right-hander's hot form in the highly-specialised position deserved a call-up.

"The one player that's really jumped out of nowhere is Tim David," Waugh told foxsports.com.au last week.

QUICK SINGLE Answering the call: How Inglis found his Aussie connection

"I think he played really well last season for the Hurricanes with limited opportunities. His strike rate was over 150 and every time he came into bat, he struck the ball so cleanly.

"He's a good fieldsman, he can bowl a bit and he's played well in England in the off-season, so he's a guy I thought they might have thrown in on the reserve list, but they haven't. But he's definitely one to keep an eye on.

"He's improved a lot. He's a good clean striker in that middle order, which is the sort of player (Australia have) been looking for."

Contracted with the Hurricanes again this season, David does not have a deal with any state team, although he could work his way onto a contract list through selection.

Hurricanes signing David destroys Sixers with fine fifty

David grew up in Perth and despite representing Singapore, where he was born, dreams of playing international cricket for Australia.

"Of course, I have the ambition to play for Australia," he told ESPNcricinfo in June.

"If that opportunity comes up, then I would love to take that. But, at the moment, I am happy playing for Singapore. There are some very important tournaments coming up and it's been an important part of my development so far, and I am looking forward to being a part of it going forward."

Just a fortnight ago, David had posted his second hundred in less than a week to steer Surrey into the finals England's domestic one-day cup.

QUICK SINGLE Finished: Faulkner and the Hurricanes part ways

Having signed a last-minute deal with Surrey in June after the club had lost several players to injury and international selection, David produced an extraordinary run of 140no from just 70 balls, 52no from 38 balls and 102no from 73 deliveries.

He finished the tournament with 340 runs from 10 games at an average of 68 and an eye-watering strike rate of 150, the highest in the competition.

He then earned a late deal with the Southern Brave in The Hundred, hitting two sixes in his brief innings of 15 from six balls in the final at Lord's.

The powerful right-hander enjoyed a breakout KFC BBL campaign with the Hurricanes last Australian summer and impressed again in the recent Pakistan Super League, slamming 180 runs at a strike rate of 166.

He will soon join his Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith at the Royal Challengers Bangalore having signed on to replace Kiwi batter Finn Allen.