David lands maiden IPL gig as RCB announce changes

Hobart Hurricanes' Tim David will join up with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the resumption of the Indian Premier League campaign having been signed as a replacement player.

However, RCB say that their Australian coach Simon Katich will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season due to personal reasons.

Instead, Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson, the former New Zealand coach, will take over.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies feature as Hundred's champions crowned

Fellow Australian Daniel Sams and New Zealand's Finn Allen have also made themselves unavailable for Virat Kohli's side, while RCB elected to replace Adam Zampa with Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dushmantha Chameera was the other replacement signing.

Allrounder David has enjoyed a successful stint with UK side Surrey, helping his side reach the semi-finals of England's Royal London One-Day Cup while hitting 340 runs at a strike rate of 150.44, including two centuries.

QUICK SINGLE David continues purple patch with another century

He then joined the Southern Brave for the finals of the UK's new Hundred competition, hitting 15 off six balls as his side won the final against the Birmingham Phoenix.

Tim David celebrates his run out of Liam Livingstone in the final of the Hundred // Gettty

The IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19 amid a devastating second wave of the virus in India.

The lucrative tournament is scheduled to resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for October 15.

QUICK SINGLE World Cup-bound Ellis lands IPL deal

Elsewhere, Punjab Kings have also revealed that Australian paceman Nathan Ellis will join them for the second half of the tournament.

Ellis, who became the first man to secure a T20 hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

Rajasthan Royals said that they had signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England's Jos Buttler, who will miss the rest of the tournament with his second child due to be born soon.