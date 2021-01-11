Vodafone Test Series v India

'I need to set a better example', says Paine after SCG draw

Australia captain concedes he was disappointed with his on-field behaviour during the drawn third Test against India

AAP & Cricket Network

11 January 2021, 09:01 PM AEST

