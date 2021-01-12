Vodafone Test Series v India

Paine sorry for SCG conduct, Ashwin barbs

Tim Paine says his behaviour was out of line on day five at the SCG, where he was criticised for verbals directed at India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin

AAP & Cricket Network

12 January 2021, 12:41 PM AEST

