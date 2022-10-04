Paine confirmed for Shield return with Tasmania

Tim Paine is set to return to first-class cricket, named in Tasmania's squad for their Marsh Sheffield Shield opener against Queensland in Brisbane this week.

The former Test captain was not offered a state contract by Tasmania for the 2022-23 season after walking away from the game last summer, but will line up as gloveman for the Tigers against Queensland at Allan Border Field on Thursday.

Paine takes the gloves with Matthew Wade with Australia's T20 side while other wicketkeeping options Ben McDermott and Jake Doran have also been included in the squad but will play as batters.

"He has been training with us the last couple of months," Tasmania's coach Jeff Vaughan told reporters on Tuesday.

"And it wasn't until we selected over the last week or two, firstly his name was on the table for one-day cricket and then he was on the table last week when we selected (the Shield).

"And it was quite unanimous that everyone wanted one of the world's best wicketkeepers into our side."

Tasmania's big off-season recruit Billy Stanlake remains sidelined with injury, but Riley Meredith will lead a pace attack featuring veterans Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle, with Jordan Silk to captain the side.

"It was nice for him to get out there and play a game of cricket again," Vaughan said.

"He was quite nervous before that match."

Vaughan backed Paine to settle quickly for the Tigers despite a brief tune-up for his 148th first-class game.

"We have absolute faith and trust in Tim and his preparation," Vaughan said.

"Physically he is probably in the greatest spot of his physical career, emotionally he is sound.

"He has been training really well with us the last two months.

"We have got full faith in his wicketkeeping skillset so he has ticked all of the boxes."

Queensland have named a star-studded squad for the first Shield game at the redeveloped Allan Border Field with Test players Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitch Swepson featuring.

Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Michael Neser and Mark Steketee are also included in what is Queensland's first Shield match at the venue since the 2020-21 final they won by beating NSW.

South Australia host Victoria at Karen Rolton Oval from Thursday in the other match of the opening round of Shield cricket, with Western Australia already in action against the NSW Blues at the WACA.

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch welcomed Paine's return to top-flight cricket.

"I think it's really good for Australian cricket to have Tim around," Finch said today on the Gold Coast where Australia play the West Indies in a T20 match on Wednesday evening.

"For Tasmania to have his experience back around the side with a squad that that has got a few young players, the Tasmanian side will be better for that.

"I think Australian cricket is better for having Tim involved in a playing capacity."

Paine has not played first-class cricket since April 2021, when he made 20 and 22no in Tasmania's Shield win against Western Australia.

The 37-year-old then walked away from the sport in the lead-up to the 2021 Ashes series against England when a sexting scandal dating back to late 2017 became public.

Paine had been training as an uncontracted player with the Tasmanian state team, and he made a successful return in Premier Cricket last weekend with his club side University.

Playing as the wicketkeeper, Paine took a catch and made an unbeaten 20 as University started their season by beating defending premiers New Town on Sunday in a Hobart one-dayer.

Paine was said to be "as fit as ever" and "mentally in a really good place" by his club coach Damien Wright.

Fellow Tasmanian and former Test captain Ricky Ponting, head of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes, has openly stated his desire for Paine to turn out for side in the KFC BBL.

The Hurricanes have one empty spot on their roster.

Queensland squad: Usman Khawaja (c), James Bazley, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitchell Swepson

Tasmania squad: Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (c), Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster