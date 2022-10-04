Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Paine confirmed for Shield return with Tasmania

Former Australia captain Tim Paine will play his first first-class match in 18 months this week when he lines up against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield

Dave Middleton

4 October 2022, 12:33 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

