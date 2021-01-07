Vodafone Test Series v India

Pucovski repays Paine's faith with promising debut knock

Australia's newest Test player brazenly asked his captain about his selection prospects in the lead-up to the Sydney Test and kept the biggest news of his life under wraps for several days

Josh Schonafinger

7 January 2021, 10:07 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo