Strikers upset match-winner Stoinis was not timed out

The BBL's timed out rule chould have been enforced for the first time against Melbourne Stars matchwinner Marcus Stoinis, but umpires denied Adelaide Strikers' appeal

Dave Middleton with AAP

1 January 2023, 08:16 AM AEST

