Strikers upset match-winner Stoinis was not timed out

Stoinis finds form to provide early NYE fireworks in Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers appealed for a free bowl to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in their New Year's Eve clash, claiming the Melbourne Stars batter was too slow to arrive at the crease.

Big Bash authorities updated the playing conditions relating to batters being timed out last summer, decreeing that a batter must "be ready to receive the ball" within 75 seconds of a dismissal.

Strikers import Adam Hose claimed the 75-second timed out rule should have been enforced in Adelaide.

Stoinis blasted his way back to form on New Year's Eve, crunching 74 off 35 deliveries in the Melbourne Stars' eight-run win at Adelaide Oval.

But the Strikers wanted a free bowl at Stoinis' stumps, as allowed under the BBL's playing conditions.

If an incoming batter fails to be 'ready' within 75 seconds, umpires can direct them to stand 5m to the side of the pitch for the first delivery of their innings and allow the bowler – in this case Wes Agar – a free shot at the stumps.

The delivery counts as one faced by the batter on the scorecard, and if the ball strikes the wicket, the batter is out bowled.

"To be honest, I was at cover for his first ball and I'm pretty certain he timed out – 75 seconds, he wasn't ready," Hose said.

"I just hope that if it is the rule then we can play by it.

"That's my only experience of the clock being run out.

"We asked the question, we appealed, but nothing happened.

"I'm pretty certain his time was up."

Analysis of the Fox Cricket broadcast by cricket.com.au showed 102 seconds had elapsed between the dismissal of Beau Webster, caught out by Peter Siddle, and when Stoinis faced up for his first delivery.

Eleven days earlier, against Sydney Thunder, Englishman Hose, the incoming batter, was still scratching his guard and gardening when batting partner Matt Short yelled "Hosie, face up" as the 75-second countdown almost expired.

"Umpires have been very hot on me the last couple of games getting to the crease," Hose said.

"I've been warned about it a few times and had to change my first-ball routine.

"I guess that's why my frustration came in, because they've been very hot on me.

"I just hope, moving forward into the rest of the tournament, if it's going to be a rule then it has to be enforced."

Stoinis was aware of the ticking clock but rejected Hose's claim, insisting Adelaide's field was not set in time.

"I checked centre (guard), then I was standing off because I could see the field moving," he said.

"I actually didn't know that I had to stand there regardless."

The Fox Cricket broadcast did not show at what point Stoinis checked centre, with cameras focused on a mic'd up Strikers bowler Rashid Khan, who changed direction to a new fielding position at 75 seconds after Webster's wicket fell.

Stoinis was also critical of the Strikers' appeal for a timed out call against Hilton Cartwright in the 14th over.

"The same thing happened with Hilts," Stoinis said.

"They (Strikers) appealed for that but the field was moving so it ended up being a dead ball."

Analysis of the Fox Cricket broadcast for Cartwright's arrival at the crease showed 73 second had elapsed when the batter appeared to give a thumbs up to the umpire, although it was 82 seconds before he entered his stance and tapped his bat to signify he was ready to face up.

"I wouldn't appeal (for that)," Stoinis added.

"The rule is in place if someone is trying to take advantage and slow the game down."

The 75-second rule was introduced in WBBL|07 and BBL|11, but has yet to be enforced.

The change was not intended to catch out sluggish batters, but rather to encourage faster play after match times ballooned to well beyond three hours in recent years.

Last night's Strikers-Stars New Year's Eve clash took about 3hours 20minutes in total.