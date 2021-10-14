KFC BBL|11

Heat sign 'unorthodox' Englishman to replace Banton

Tom Abell set for maiden KFC BBL stint, rounding out Brisbane Heat's international signings for the upcoming season

Louis Cameron

14 October 2021, 05:01 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

