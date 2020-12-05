KFC BBL|10

Fatigued Banton pulls out of Big Bash League stint

The Heat's star English import won't take part in the BBL this season as the Brisbane club ponders replacements in their squad

Louis Cameron

5 December 2020, 02:29 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

