Fatigued Banton pulls out of Big Bash League stint

The Brisbane Heat have suffered another major setback just days out from the start of their KFC BBL campaign after star English import Tom Banton pulled out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue.

Less than 24 hours after another of the Heat's overseas players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, tested positive for COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in Queensland, the club confirmed that Banton will not feature in the BBL this summer.

In a statement, the Heat expressed their "complete support" to the 22-year-old, who was due to fly to Australia from South Africa later this week and be available to play in the BBL after he'd completed two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

Instead, having been in a controlled cricketing environment of some kind since July, he's decided to return home to his family in the UK.

The explosive right-hander is set to be back for BBL|11 having signed a two-year contract extension following a barnstorming first campaign last summer.

With a cloud hanging over Mujeeb's availability early in the tournament as he remains in a Gold Coast hospital, Banton’s absence is a considerable blow for the Heat, who were not able to lure AB de Villiers back this season due to uncertainty over travel during the pandemic and the birth of his child.

The Heat's first match of the season will be against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra on Friday.

"It has been harder than I thought, spending so much time in the hubs and bubbles, and I came to the realisation that it wasn't doing me much good," Banton said.

"I know the Heat looked after me really well during the BBL last year and I was confident that they would understand when I spoke to Boof (coach Darren Lehmann) and Lynny (captain Chris Lynn) about going home to regroup.

"I'd like to thank the fans and members who are getting ready to support the Heat during the tournament and pass on my regrets to them that I won't be there.

"I will miss playing in front of the crowds at the Gabba and the Gold Coast who were so passionate about the Heat and hope that I can repeat that experience again in the future."

Lehmann told cricket.com.au that the club may look to find another international player to replace Banton. The Heat will at least have English batter Dan Lawrence to start the season, while former South Africa paceman Morne Morkel, another new signing, qualifies as a local player having moved to Australia in 2018.

Banton's Somerset teammate Lewis Gregory will also play for the Heat this summer, but not until after Christmas.

Banton, who smashed 223 runs at a strike-rate of 176.9 for the Heat last season amid a breakout few months that also included his ODI and T20I debuts, has hardly had a break from living in bubbles since cricket resumed earlier this year.

After playing in nine of England's home white-ball internationals against Ireland, Pakistan and Australia, he has continued to be subject to tight restrictions despite playing little cricket.

He was in the UAE for the Indian Premier League for almost two months and played just two games, before joining the England limited-overs squad as a designated reserve in South Africa, where he's yet to play a game.

Lehmann conceded bubble fatigue is likely to remain an issue in the coming months and stressed the importance of players prioritising their own well-being.

"That's obviously a big loss for us so close to the tournament, he's a quality overseas player, but the health and wellbeing is more important than a game of cricket," Lehmann told cricket.com.au.

"So we'll have to work through that and try to find an extra overseas player.

"It's getting harder (for players). He's been in three (bubbles) in England, Dubai and South Africa and then he was looking at doing Australia as well.

"It's been a lot for him to do and as a young man, that makes it hard. We've got all these issues that are starting to come to the surface."

Restrictions on players and support staff in the BBL are not expected to be as stringent as what many cricketers have had to contend with this year as governing bodies do their best to stop the virus from putting a halt to their competitions.

They nonetheless remain a considerable challenge for players living with them for months on end.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan have expressed their reservations over how long players will be able to manage bubble life, while Mitchell Starc has said they are simply not sustainable.

"It's tough going – we get to play cricket, (so) we can't complain too much – but in terms of wellbeing of players, staff and officials, how long can you stay in hubs for?" Starc told cricket.com.au last month.

"When you're stuck in situations like that, month after month, going from bubble to bubble, and if those restrictions remain the same or quite similar, it can be quite tiresome on the mind and body as well.

"Not having that escape from day-to-day cricket certainly for myself to get that round of golf in or walk around is (difficult). That's important for people's wellbeing.

"Then you throw in the extra hurdle with guys with families and kids going hub to hub and bubble to bubble, you throw in some restrictions in terms of quarantine and then it makes it quite difficult."