England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Smith misses again as Aussies bowl in second ODI

Steve Smith has missed a second straight ODI following a blow to the head in the nets last Thursday, but Mitchell Starc has overcome an injury scare to hold his place

Cricket Network

13 September 2020, 09:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo