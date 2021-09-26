Campbell debuts, Australia bat first in third ODI

Stella Campbell receives ODI cap No.146 from Ellyse Perry

The third CommBank ODI is being broadcast in Australia on 7Mate, Fox Sports and live streamed on Kayo Sports. Play begins at 10.05am AEST

Sydney quick Stella Campbell will make her international debut in today's third ODI between Australia and India in Mackay, where the hosts have won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia have made three changes from the side that recorded a nail-biting win in the second match on Friday. Campbell replaces fellow teen fast bowler Darcie Brown, Rachael Haynes returns in place of leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who suffered a quad injury on Friday, and Annabel Sutherland comes in for Hannah Darlington for what will be her first international appearance in more than a year.

For India, off-spinner Sneh Rana returns to the side in place of leg-spinner Poonam Yadav as the tourists look to claw their way back into this seven-match multi-format series (three ODIs, one Test, three T20Is).

At 186cm, 19-year-old Campbell is comfortably the tallest of Australia's exciting young pace brigade, and the Sydney Sixers product put her name forward for national selection during the warm-up match against India on September 18 in Brisbane.

Campbell was presented her cap by Ellyse Perry // Getty

Campbell bowled with good pace and bounce to dismiss India batters Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh in her first spell, then returned late in the afternoon to take a third wicket, knocking over Rana to round out a strong showing.

"It's pretty simple – I'm a tall fast bowler so they just want me to run in hard, bowl fast and be an intimidator," Campbell said after that match of the job she has been handed in this Australian side.

"That's been my role (with the Sixers) for the past few seasons now so I feel like I'm really able to nail it.

"(An ODI debut) would be a dream come true, but I'm just here to enjoy the experience, learn and improve as much as I can. But if that was to happen, that would be a pretty cool opportunity."

pic.twitter.com/4r6sE0Skik “The harder you work, the luckier you get” says Ellyse Perry as she presents her Sixers teammate Stella Campbell with her maiden ODI cap #AUSvIND September 25, 2021

Haynes meanwhile will return to her regular position at the top of the order alongside Alyssa Healy, with the hero from Australia's remarkable win on Friday night, Beth Mooney, shuffled back down to number five.

Australia are looking to make it 27 straight ODI wins before the series moves to the Gold Coast, where the one-off Test begins on Thursday.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Stella Campbell

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 4-0 on points

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets

Sep 24: Australia won by five wickets

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast