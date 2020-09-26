Australia batting first in opening T20 International

The first T20 between Australia and New Zealand starts at 1.50pm AEST. Watch live in Australia on the Seven Network & Fox Cricket or live stream on Kayo Sports via the CA Live app

Australia will bat first against New Zealand in the first T20I as the international season officially gets underway at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine won the toss, while the reigning world champions have named an identical XI to the one that took out the T20 World Cup in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG the last time they took the field on March 8.

With star allrounder Ellyse Perry’s comeback from a hamstring injury on hold, Australia will field a pace attack featuring Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey and Delissa Kimmince alongside left-arm spinners Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux, leggie Georgia Wareham and off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner.

New Zealand have welcomed former captain Amy Satterthwaite back into their XI, with the allrounder making her 100th T20I appearance in her comeback match following maternity leave.

Both teams formed a Barefoot Circle to connect to country ahead of the toss.

Leading into the game, Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes and Gardner spoke of the team’s commitment to taking a stand against racism and recognising the inequality between non-Indigenous Australians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Both teams are also wearing black armbands and will share a minute's silence pre-game, dedicated to the late Dean Jones.

On Friday, Devine said the long break between fixtures could work in New Zealand's favour as they attempt to halt a five-match T20 losing streak against Australia.

New Zealand were bundled out of the Twenty20 World Cup by Australia, who prevailed in a tense run-chase in March before going on to claim another title.

Neither team has played an official match since that tournament.

"We're on level pegging; it's the side that adapts quickest and gets into the flow ... and I think after two weeks of great training we're in a great position," Devine said.

"If there's ever a time to knock them over it's probably going to be now."

The sides have already played this week, a warm-up match on Thursday where neither side fielded their frontline bowling attacks and Australia won by 11 runs.

"Whatever option we go with I'm extremely confident we'll get the job done," Australia captain Meg Lanning said.

"It'll be tough to get that final 11 picked."

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Katie Kerkins, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jenson, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

September 26: First T20, 1:50pm AEST

September 27: Second T20, 1:45pm AEST

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

