ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Starc dropped as Finch, David out for crunch clash

The hosts have made a whopping three changes to their XI for a crucial T20 World Cup clash in Adelaide

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

4 November 2022, 06:50 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo