Cummins rested, Hazlewood takes reins and bats first

Josh Hazlewood returns to the XI and will captain Australia for the first time with Pat Cummins rested for the second ODI of the series, as the hosts win the toss and bat first at the SCG

Josh Schonafinger at the SCG

19 November 2022, 02:00 PM AEST

