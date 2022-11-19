Cummins rested, Hazlewood takes reins and bats first

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will make his captaincy debut in the second Dettol ODI against England with regular skipper Pat Cummins sitting out the match in Sydney.

Hazlewood becomes the 28th player to captain the Australian men's ODI team just one match after Cummins became the 27th on Thursday in Adelaide.

The NSW quick has never led a side in a professional match of cricket but was named vice-captain of both the Test and ODI sides in 2018.

Hazlewood was one of two changes for the Australians, with Mitch Marsh also coming into the XI for Cameron Green who has returned home to Perth to start preparations for the first Test against the West Indies on November 30.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood (c)

England XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Cummins also misses the match as part of his managed Test preparations ahead of two and three-match series against the Windies and South Africa respectively, but is expected to return for the third ODI in Melbourne on Tuesday.

England also sent a fresh skipper to the toss, with Moeen Ali leading England with T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler rested.

The No.1 ranked England made four changes in total from their loss on Thursday, bringing in Moeen, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes in place of Buttler, Luke Wood, Olly Stone and Chris Jordan.

Under a warm and windy spring day, Hazlewood won the toss and chose to bat first.

The opening match of the series marked a return to form for Smith, who hit an unbeaten 80 in Australia's six-wicket win.

Smith, who was also named vice-captain for today's match, hit a century in his most recent ODI (against New Zealand in September) but had been short of runs and out of favour in the T20 format.

The Aussie No.3 hit nine fours and a six and exclaimed mid-pitch to batting partner David Warner, "I'm back, baby!"

"(It) was probably the best I've felt in about six years," Smith told reporters after the match.

"I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven't felt that way in six years or so.

"It's been nice to score some runs in that time and we're always looking for perfection, and for me (Thursday) was close to perfection as I will get."

Hazlewood got the nod to lead the side ahead of Smith and also wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who captained Australia in three ODIs during a tour to the West Indies in 2021.

Travis Head, who returned to the one-day side with a rollicking 69 on Thursday, plays his 50th ODI after making his debut back in 2016.

Fringe wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after cutting his hand playing golf on the eve of the tournament, has been added to the squad after making 85 for Western Australia this week in a Marsh Cup match.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v England

1st ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Saturday Nov 19: SCG, 2:20pm

Tuesday Nov 22: MCG, 2:20pm

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

