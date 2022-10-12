Bowling quartet back as Aussies look to square series

Australia have deployed a near full strength side with just three matches to go before the T20 World Cup, making five changes for tonight's second Dettol T20I against England in Canberra.

Cameron Green has been forced out of the side after playing the last six T20 internationals, meaning skipper Aaron Finch will return to the top of the order with David Warner for the first time since he partnered the WA allrounder in the three-match series in India last month.

There is still no room for Steve Smith in Australia's middle-order with the hosts opting for a powerful batting line-up, as Glenn Maxwell returns to the XI after also being rested from Australia eight-run loss in the series opener in Perth.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Australia have recalled their first-choice bowling attack in Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa after they missed the trip west, as the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first at Manuka Oval with the three-match series on the line.

Green, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson and Kane Richardson – the only one of that quintet in Australia's 15-player T20 World Cup squad – have been omitted from the team that played in Perth.

Smith's omission for the second straight game suggests national selectors may have settled on the preferred balance of their middle-order for the World Cup, with Maxwell joining Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David in the No.3 to No.6 spots.

Stoinis will play his second game back from a side strain tonight, with fellow allrounder Marsh saying he pulled up well after smashing 35 off 15 balls and getting through three overs for a return of 1-36 in the first T20I against England.

Marsh will also be in his third game back from an ankle injury that he suffered in the ODI series against Zimbabwe in Townsville in August, but he is yet start bowling again and is targeting Australia's final warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup against India at the Gabba on Monday as his return to bowling.

Finch and England’s Reece Topley inspect the Manuka Oval surface // cricket.com.au

It didn't hinder his batting on Sunday however, as he whacked two sixes and three fours in a 26-ball 36 in his first match in Perth since April last year.

"With Stoin back bowling now it's a bit of a luxury and we can work as a team and really build towards the World Cup," Marsh said yesterday.

"Hopefully I'll get a few good bowls in this week and then it'll be ready to go (by the World Cup)."

Marsh, Stoinis and Maxwell will be crucial options for skipper Finch during the World Cup to make make up the balance of their fifth bowler's overs under their preferred seven-batter selection approach.

Ashton Agar is the only remaining injury worry for the Australians but the spin bowling allrounder did get through an extensive batting and bowling session in the Manuka Oval nets on Tuesday, suggesting he is not far away from being available for selection.

England have made two changes from the side that beat Australia on Sunday, resting speedster Mark Wood, who has been replaced in the XI by Chris Jordan, with allrounder Chris Woakes also missing out in favour of David Willey.

Australian players will also be wearing black armbands and the two teams will observe one minute silence before the match to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Bali Bombings which killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v England

Australia squad (first T20I): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia squad (second and third T20Is): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

First T20: England won by eight runs

Second T20, Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Third T20, Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

