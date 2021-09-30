Australia pick four debutantes, elect to bowl first

The CommBank Test between Australia and India is being broadcast in Australia on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket & Kayo Sports

Session times: 2.30pm - 4.30pm | 5.10pm - 7.10pm | 7.30pm - 9.30pm (all times AEST)

Australia have named four debutantes – including three teenagers – for the one-off Test against India on the Gold Coast, for which the hosts have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Allrounder Annabel Sutherland (19), pace pair Darcie Brown (18) and Stella Campbell (19), and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham will all don the Baggy Green for the first time, with the more experienced Nicola Carey missing out on selection.

Sutherland effectively bowled herself into the Test side via a superb three-wicket haul in the third ODI on Sunday, while Campbell and Brown both had strong performances at different stages during the ODI leg of the series in Mackay.

Wareham has overcome a quad injury to take her place after she narrowly missed selection in the 2019 Ashes Test in the UK.

In-form allrounder Tahlia McGrath has been listed at No.5 ahead of off-spinning allrounder Ashleigh Gardner, with Beth Mooney named to open alongside Alyssa Healy in the absence of the injured Rachael Haynes.

The match is Ellyse Perry's 250th international for Australia, the milestone coming in the format in which she averages 78 with the bat, including centuries in her two most recent Tests. It brings her within one match of Alex Blackwell's Australian record of 251 women's international.

India, meanwhile, have named a pair of first-gamers, with pace bowler Meghna Singh and left-hander Yastika Bhatia picked having both excelled in their maiden ODI series last week.

Leading into the Test, both teams have been excited by the greenness of the Metricon Stadium pitch which, along with a pink ball, is expected to offer plenty of assistance to the fast bowlers.

"For the last couple of years in women's Tests, all the coaches have been asking for pace in the wicket and grass on it, so it's going to be a fantastic surface for both teams," said Australia coach Matthew Mott.

"We're happy with whatever the conditions are but I know there'll be a few excited young fast bowlers around at the moment."

Weather forecasts for the Gold Coast have indicated considerable rain for day two of the Test, though the toss was conducted under blue skies and with the sun peeking through some dark clouds.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Tania Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 4-2 on points

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets

Sep 24: Australia won by five wickets

Sep 26: India won by two wickets

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast