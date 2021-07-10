West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Australia elect to bowl, Pollard ruled out of first T20

The West Indies to be without their skipper for the first T20 as Australia unveil a new-look batting line-up in St Lucia

Louis Cameron at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

10 July 2021, 09:15 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo