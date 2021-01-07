Vodafone Test Series v India

Pucovski debuts, Head dropped as Australia bat first

22-year-old Will Pucovski receives Baggy Green cap No.460 and will open alongside David Warner, as Matthew Wade returns to the middle order with Travis Head axed

Andrew Ramsey

7 January 2021, 10:07 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo