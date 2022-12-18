Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Head cements himself as Aussies' fastest five

Travis Head’s blistering 92 from 96 balls at the Gabba saw him overtake Darren Lehmann as Australia's fastest-scoring number five

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

18 December 2022, 04:04 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

