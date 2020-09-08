Marnus method gives Head start for ODI recall

He hasn't played a white-ball game in almost two years, but the Test vice captain wants to follow Marnus Labuschagne's path into Australia's white-ball teams

Andrew Ramsey

8 September 2020, 01:56 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

