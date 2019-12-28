Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Boult ruled out of series with fractured hand

New Zealand's fortunes go from bad to worse as star spearhead Trent Boult is ruled out of the series after copping a nasty blow to the hand on day three at the MCG

Adam Burnett

28 December 2019, 06:28 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

