Boult ruled out of series with fractured hand

New Zealand's difficult tour of Australia has become all the more challenging with news that left-arm paceman Trent Boult has suffered a fracture in his right hand and will miss the remainder of the series.

Boult was struck on the hand by Mitchell Starc while batting in New Zealand's first innings at the MCG on day three of the second Domain Test, and was treated on-field before resuming his innings. He was the last Black Caps wicket to fall with tourists capitulating to 148 all out to surrender a 319-run first-inning advantage.

Boult then got through nine overs with the ball but the diagnosis seems likely to rule him out for the rest of the match, in which New Zealand now trail by 456 runs.

"Trent Boult suffered a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand after being struck while batting on day three of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne," a press statement from New Zealand read.

"An X-ray during the tea break confirmed the undisplaced fracture which will require around four weeks of rehabilitation, meaning Boult will return home to New Zealand at the end of the Test.

"A replacement player will be confirmed in due course."

Boult missed the first Test of the series due to a rib issue, with Lockie Ferguson debuting in his stead, however the express quick suffered a calf injury mid-match and was replaced in the touring party ahead of the Boxing Day Test by rookie quick Kyle Jamieson, who is yet to play a match for New Zealand in any format.

"We've been really encouraged by his progress in the New Zealand Cricket winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A," coach Gary Stead said.

"Standing at over two-metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers.

"It will be his first time in camp and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the Black Caps environment."

Jamieson or the more experienced Matt Henry, who is also in the squad, could be in line for a call-up for the third Test at the SCG, beginning January 3.

