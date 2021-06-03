KFC BBL|11

Thunder land England guru Bayliss in BBL coaching coup

World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss comes 'home' to coach the Sydney Thunder for BBL|11

Dave Middleton

3 June 2021, 06:01 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo