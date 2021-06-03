Thunder land England guru Bayliss in BBL coaching coup

Trevor Bayliss, the coach who masterminded England's 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019, has been unveiled as coach of the Sydney Thunder for the next three KFC BBL seasons.

Bayliss brings an impressive CV to the role; as well as England's maiden World Cup title after that dramatic tied final at Lord's two years ago, he has coached the Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014, and steered the Sydney Sixers to the title in the inaugural season of the BBL in 2011-12.

He's also the current head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise that this season axed David Warner from the playing XI before the tournament was suspended amid the country's devastating coronavirus outbreak.

QUICK SINGLE Saker returns for second stint as Renegades coach

Despite his success around the world, Bayliss, who also coached the NSW Blues to Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup titles between 2004 and 2007, said it's "like coming home" to be involved with the Thunder.

The 58-year-old lives in the Thunder heartland of Sydney's western suburbs and said he was thrilled to be back coaching in Australian cricket for the first time since his stint with the Sixers ended in 2014-15.

"It's great to be home and involved in New South Wales cricket," Bayliss said.

Heazlett leads Heat comeback to end Thunder's season

"The Thunder have done well over the last few years ... Hopefully we can go one or two steps further this summer.

"To win as many matches as possible and compete in the Final is my number one goal."

The Thunder finished third last summer but lost their Knockout final against the Brisbane Heat in Canberra.

Days later, the club delisted veteran captain Callum Ferguson in a shock move, before Shane Bond, the former New Zealand fast bowler, stepped down as head coach in April, citing a desire to spend more time with his family

QUICK SINGLE Captain Ferguson dumped by Sydney Thunder

Bayliss said he was enthused by a squad that "has got some very exciting young NSW players" already on board for BBL|11.

That list has swollen by two with confirmation that Jonathan Cook and Nathan McAndrew are returning next summer, with 10 players now committed to the club.

"It's only early days yet ... but most of the guys from last year are back so that's a good sign for this year coming," Bayliss said.

"Over a two-month tournament like the Big Bash, you'll need more than just 11 good players. It's about having a strong squad."

QUICK SINGLE Bond flags Big Bash bubble, draft hurdles

A new club captain has not yet been confirmed, with Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja the most likely contender.

The Thunder's confirmed list for BBL|11 includes exciting 19-year-old leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, whose breakout summer led to selection in Australia's T20 squad that toured New Zealand in February.

Sangha is also in the extended squad for Australia's upcoming limited-overs tours to face the West Indies and Bangladesh, although Thunder teammate Daniel Sams, the club's only other current international representative, has opted to remain home for the winter on wellbeing grounds.

QUICK SINGLE Tanveer's time in Aussie colours just beginning

Bayliss's appointment with the Thunder leaves the Melbourne Renegades as the last remaining BBL club without a head coach.

Coincidentally, former Renegades coach Michael Klinger was the man to appoint Bayliss in his new role as Cricket NSW's head of male cricket.

"His experience as both an international and franchise T20 coach around the world is a great asset for the club and will be a fantastic resource for both the playing squad and coaching group," Klinger said in a statement.

"Trevor will continue to shape the squad which will include selecting a new captain and with the addition of quality overseas players."

QUICK SINGLE BBL draft plans revived amid divided opinions

The BBL expanded to allow three internationals in the playing XI last summer, but it remains to be seen whether that remains for BBL|11, with plans for an overseas player draft yet to materialise.

Sydney Thunder BBL|11 squad (so far): Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain