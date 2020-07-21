T20 World Cup officially postponed

After months of speculation, the 16-team international men's tournament scheduled for this summer in Australia has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Dave Middleton

21 July 2020, 05:23 AM AEST

