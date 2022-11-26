Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for #AUSvWI Tests

Test cricket's back, baby!

2,591 days (or nearly seven years) since their last meeting, Australia and the West Indies are going to face off in a Test match!

Both teams are coming off underwhelming T20 World Cup campaigns and will be eager to switch to the longest format where both have a reasonable recent record but neither have played since the middle of the year.

Sorry Brisbane! The opening Test of the summer won't be held in Queensland this year.

The NRMA Insurance Test series will consist of two Tests with the first match to be held in Perth and the second in Adelaide.

First Test: November 30-December 4, Perth Stadium, Perth

Second Test: December 8-12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

How are the Aussies shaping up?

Australia's most recent Test may have been in Sri Lanka in early July, but this is a pretty settled group. There were no surprises in the Test squad when it was announced a few weeks back, perhaps with the exception of the inclusion of Marcus Harris as back-up batter.

Scott Boland too, is on hand as bowling cover with the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc all expected to play alongside spinner Nathan Lyon.

There are plenty of runs coming from key batters too. No.4 batter Steve Smith says it's been six years since he's felt as good batting, while David Warner and Travis Head are both coming off centuries in the Dettol ODI series against England last week.

Cummins, is sitting pretty on 199 Test wickets while the ageless Lyon could reach 450 (currently 438) if he has a strong series with the ball.

And don't forget opener Usman Khawaja, who this year has 888 Test runs including four centuries and two scores in the 90s.

Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

How can I watch or listen?

There's plenty of options to choose from!

Like all men's Tests in Australia, the series will be broadcast on Channel 7, and Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscription services. Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

Fans of the wireless will also be able to listen to all the action via SEN, ABC and Triple M, with all audio streams available on the CA Live app.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Where else but cricket.com.au and the CA Live app for everything you'll need for before, during and after each Test? As well as live scores, we'll have highlights of every key moment to go with reports, breaking news, analysis and interviews from our reporters throughout the tour.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the series. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods.

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

And what about the West Indies?

Only four players from the squad that the West Indies brought to Australia in 2015-16 have returned seven years later, that being captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Jermaine Blackwood.

The Windies tour began back in October when they arrived for the first round of the T20 World Cup, in which they did not progress to the Super 12s stage.

That result led coach Phil Simmons to announce he will stand down from his post following the two-Test series against Australia.

What followed was a drawn tour match against a combined NSW-ACT XI and a strong four-day hit out against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

Brathwaite aside, their top order has been inexperienced and inconsistent but some recent big performances from Blackwood and Joshua Da Silva (centuries against England) and Kyle Myers (century against Bangladesh) is a cause for some optimism.

Their fast bowling stocks also include some experienced campaigners in Roach (toured here in 2009-10 and in 2015-16) and Holder and a pair of exciting quicks in Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Who do we need to keep an eye on?

In August 2021, Jayden Seales became the youngest West Indian to take a five-wicket haul (as a 20-year-old) in a one-wicket win over Pakistan and he has an excellent record across nine Test matches with 36 wickets at an average of 21.77.

"He was very impressive at the beginning of his career," Windies legend Brian Lara said of Seales during commentary of the Prime Minister's XI match.

"He rose through the ranks; under-15 World Cup, under-19 World Cup. He's definitely a long-term prospect, without a doubt."

Brathwaite looks set to be joined by Tagenarine Chanderpaul at the top of the order after the son of the great Shivnarine scored a century against the Prime Minister's XI on Thursday.

Chanderpaul scores timely ton on eve of Test series

The 26-year-old Chanderpaul is yet to play a Test but is firming to make his debut after churning out the runs in the West Indies' domestic competition in 2022.

Probable XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Back to Perth!

Look out Western Australia!

The first Test of the series will be the first men's Test match held in Perth since 2019-20, when Australia thumped New Zealand in a day-night Test.

Australia turn up the heat to storm to first Test win

In all, Australia have played only two Tests at Perth Stadium (for two wins) while the Windies, of course, have never played there in any format.

And speaking of day-night Tests, the second match in Adelaide will be played with a pink-ball in the now traditional time slot.

The Windies have a good record in Adelaide, with five wins from 14 Tests (five losses, four draws).

What's the head-to-head?

The two sides have played 116 Tests against one another across the journey, with Australia holding the upper hand with 58 wins to West Indies' 32 (25 draws, one tie).

The Windies enjoyed a period of dominance between 1978 and 1989, winning 15 of their 26 Tests against the Aussies. Against the fearsome fast bowlers of the Caribbean, Australia could only manage four wins in that same timeframe.

However, fortunes have reversed since the turn of the millennium, with Australia winning 21 of 26 Tests while the Windies have won just one (in 2003) to go with four draws.

What's the Test form guide saying?

Australia's recent form in red-ball cricket has been very good.

To begin the year, they completed a 4-0 series victory over England and almost made it five in a thrilling finish in Sydney.

They toured Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March and came away with a 1-0 series win. That was followed up with a 1-1 series draw in Sri Lanka; after bossing the first Test they were spun out by debutant Prabath Jayasuriya in the second.

The visitors have played five Tests in 2022, and are yet to lose.

Their first assignment was England, fresh off an Ashes thumping, at home in three Tests, and after draws in the first two Tests the West Indies got the job done in the decider at St George's. Da Silva's maiden Test ton and Mayers' 5-18 set up a convincing 10-wicket win.

QUICK SINGLE Pressure mounts on Root after Windies claim series decider

Bangladesh toured to the Caribbean for two matches in June and were soundly beaten in both Tests, leaving the Windies' record this calendar year at three wins from five Tests.

Looking ahead to Adelaide, while Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test (10 matches, 10 wins), the West Indies are winless in day-night matches, with three losses from three games.

And there's the WTC to consider too!

Yes, that thing! The World Test Championship final will be held next year in England in June and Australia are in a good position to be there.

They are currently in top spot on the WTC, with their 70 percentage points comfortably ahead of the second-placed South Africa who are on 60 per cent.

But the Aussies finish their WTC cycle ends with four Tests in India, so it will be crucial to bank as many wins now as possible.

The Windies find themselves in sixth (on 50 per cent), ahead of England and New Zealand.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI drew with Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

