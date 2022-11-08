All you need to know for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Who's left?

Australia won't be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13 to defend their T20 World Cup crown after being eliminated at the Super 12s stage due to an inferior net run rate (NRR).

It leaves New Zealand, England, India and Pakistan to duke it out for the title.

All matches will start at 7pm AEDT.

- November 9, semi-final 1: New Zealand v Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground

- November 10, semi-final 2: India v England, Adelaide Oval

- November 13, final: TBC v TBC, Melbourne Cricket Ground

How can I watch?

Even though Australia are out, there are still plenty of ways to tune into the action from the final three matches of the tournament.

Foxtel and Kayo Sports have broadcast every match of the T20 World Cup to date and will do so again for the big ones.

From nowhere! Kohli, India pull off World Cup classic

Cricket has also returned to the Nine Network this tournament, who hold rights for ICC events in Australia. The semis and the final will be on either their main channel or 9Gem (depending on your state), and on their streaming platform 9Now. Check local guides for more details.

Kayo offers a free trial to all new subscribers. You can sign up for that here.

Can I listen?

The ABC and SEN will both be providing radio coverage of each semi-final and the final, so if the wireless is more your thing, you've got a couple of options!

Where do I get tickets?

Believe it or not, there are still a select few tickets available for these matches, but you will have to get in quick!

The last two World Cup finals at the MCG have been unforgettable affairs; the Women's T20 World Cup final in March 2020 saw 86,174 in attendance to see Australia's all-conquering women’s side lift the cup, and the Men's ODI World Cup final in March 2015 saw 93,013 click through the turnstiles as the Aussies downed New Zealand.

Snap up your tickets here

And what about bad weather?

Unfortunately, rain has been a factor throughout the tournament with several matches affected including four 'no results' and three matches decided by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

However, if there is too much rain and the DLS method cannot be employed, there are reserve days scheduled to ensure a fair result is reached.

The following start time shall apply if a reserve day is required:

- Semi-final 1: November 10, 2pm AEDT

- Semi-final 2: November 11, 2pm AEDT

- Final: November 14, 3pm AEDT

As we know, in matches hampered by rain, a minimum of five overs have to be bowled to the side batting second in order to constitute a match – which South Africa realised the hard way against Zimbabwe in Hobart!

However as we get to the pointy end of the tournament, the rules are slightly different.

There must be a minimum of 10 overs bowled to the side batting second in the semi-finals and the final, subject to a result not being achieved earlier.

Form guide

India, who topped Group 2, have the best record out of the all the semi-finalists, with four wins and one loss from their five matches.

However, the best NRR from the Super 12s falls to New Zealand, whose +2.112 was a major reason why Australia were eliminated from the tournament.

QUICK SINGLE Kiwi's Aussie connection has Mitchell feeling right at home

Pakistan might be in the best form of the lot though; after losing their opening two matches to India and Zimbabwe, they've strung together three wins in a row to leapfrog South Africa into the semi-final spots.

Meanwhile, England cannot be discounted. They slipped up against Ireland in Melbourne but defeated New Zealand pretty convincingly to seal their spot in the next round and boast a host of match-winners who all have plenty of experience in Australia.

Who are the players to watch?

While India's openers have largely disappointed this tournament, their middle order maestros Virat Kohli (246 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (225 runs) have enhanced their reputations with several breathtaking innings.

The runs haven't come for Pakistan captain Babar Azam but it hasn't mattered as his bowlers have stood up. Quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi (eight wickets) and Haris Rauf (six wickets) are box office, while Shadab Khan's leg-spinners (10 wickets) have been among the most effective in the tournament.

Unreal catch marks key moment in World Cup upset

New Zealand's batters have impacted games at certain stages – namely Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and especially Glenn Phillips – but it's hard to go past captain Kane Williamson (132 runs) as their key. His form has been criticised in the lead-up and tournament this World Cup but as a big-game player he will stand up when push comes to shove, as he did in last year's final against Australia (85 off 48).

The easy call would be to lock in Jos Buttler (119 runs) as England's player to watch but just as impressive has been left armer Sam Curran. The allrounder has both taken wickets (10) and been economical (6.4 runs per over) all while being tasked with bowling the difficult death overs.

NZ rue missed chances as England dent Aussie Cup hopes

Show me the money?

The tournament winners will get a hefty US$1.6m (A$2.5m) prize for lifting the trophy. The beaten finalists will get half of that.

The two teams to lose in the semi-finals will each receive US$400,000 (A$645,000).

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Semi-final 1: Wednesday, New Zealand v Pakistan, SCG, 7pm AEDT

Semi-final 2: Thursday, India v England, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Final: Sunday November 13, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Click here for all 2022 T20 World Cup results