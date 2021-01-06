Vodafone Test Series v India
Unplayable Podcast: Pink Test preview with Glenn McGrath
Australia's most prolific fast bowler talks about a new initiative for the Pink Test in Sydney
6 January 2021, 02:19 PM AEST
Former Australia fast bowler and President of the McGrath Foundation Glenn McGrath joins cricket.com.au's Sam Ferris (15.41) to chat about the Pink Test and the McGrath Foundation's new initiative. Either side of McGrath, Sam chats to senior writer Andrew Ramsey to preview the third Vodafone Test (1:05) and take part in a game of Play It or Leave It (28.28).
