Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with John Hastings

Former Australia and Victoria allrounder John Hastings joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris and Aussie quick Kane Richardson to talk the impact of COVID-19, his career highlights before taking on a challenging quiz.

Episode rundown

00:00 – John on how the COVID-19 has impacted his life and businesses

06:00 – John on his health having retired from cricket due to illness

09:00 – John on what he's been watching and The Test documentary

11:45 – John's career highlights including his first Test and the party for Ricky Ponting's retirement

16:55 – The aura of Ricky Ponting and a classic Ponting story

19:40 – Winning his first Sheffield Shield title with Victoria

23:00 – John explains the unique culture at Victoria

29:30 – On whether John ever felt comfortable in the ODI team

32:33 – John picks the best moments of his playing career

39:15 – John shares a story about a chat with MS Dhoni

44:27 – John picks some of the best batters and bowlers he's played against

46:50 – John takes on a quiz about his own career with mixed results