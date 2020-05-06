Unplayable Podcast: Lockdown with John Hastings
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic hits the former Aussie allrounder hard
Cricket Network
6 May 2020, 07:47 AM AEST
Former Australia and Victoria allrounder John Hastings joins cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris and Aussie quick Kane Richardson to talk the impact of COVID-19, his career highlights before taking on a challenging quiz.
00:00 – John on how the COVID-19 has impacted his life and businesses
06:00 – John on his health having retired from cricket due to illness
09:00 – John on what he's been watching and The Test documentary
11:45 – John's career highlights including his first Test and the party for Ricky Ponting's retirement
16:55 – The aura of Ricky Ponting and a classic Ponting story
19:40 – Winning his first Sheffield Shield title with Victoria
23:00 – John explains the unique culture at Victoria
29:30 – On whether John ever felt comfortable in the ODI team
32:33 – John picks the best moments of his playing career
39:15 – John shares a story about a chat with MS Dhoni
44:27 – John picks some of the best batters and bowlers he's played against
46:50 – John takes on a quiz about his own career with mixed results