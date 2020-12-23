Vodafone Test Series v India
Unplayable Podcast: Mr Cricket previews Boxing Day
Everything you need to know to ahead of the second Test and Mr Cricket's reaction to the carnage in Adelaide
Cricket Network
23 December 2020, 09:23 AM AEST
Former Australia batter Mike Hussey joins cricket.com.au's Sam Ferris to review the incredible first Vodafone Test match from the Adelaide Oval where India were bowled out for just 36 (0:44), preview the second Test at the MCG (20:15) before finishing with a game of Play It or Leave It (38:22).