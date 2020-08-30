Squad goals: How your club is shaping up for WBBL|06

The build up to the sixth edition of the Rebel WBBL has seen player movement aplenty, with some of the game's biggest stars joining new clubs.

Reigning champions Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Renegades are the first two clubs to reveal their full 15-player squads for the tournament, which is scheduled to begin in October.

Perth Scorchers have been one of the biggest play makers, signing last season's two highest run scorers in Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney, while the Sydney Thunder have made some handy additions to their list.

There remains a degree of uncertainty around how the tournament will play out due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, but the good news is the season remains a full 59 matches and more games will be broadcast than ever before!

And although restrictions remain in place in Australia surrounding international travel and quarantine periods, both the league and clubs have confirmed they are committed to bringing in top talent from around the world for this edition of the tournament.

Currently, eight players from South Africa, seven from New Zealand and one from the West Indies have signed on for WBBL|06.

As per previous seasons, clubs have an allowance of up to five marquee players and a maximum of three from overseas.

Australian marquees are those who hold a Cricket Australia contract at the beginning of the WBBL|06 contracting period, while the team salary cap for WBBL|06 will be $312,540.

Teams will be permitted three replacement overseas players (subject to marquee player restrictions) throughout the season, should an import become injured or be called away on national duties. There is no limit on replacements for local players who suffer injuries.

The WBBL|06 trade period will run for the entire contracting period, with clubs required to lock in their full squads for the upcoming season by Friday, September 25.

Here's a definitive guide to how your WBBL club is currently placed alongside some speculation around what they may like to add to improve on last summer's results.

Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|05 result: Runners-up

WBBL|06 squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus),Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: Laura Wolvaardt Out: Sophie Devine (Scorchers)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Stafanie Taylor (WI), Lauren Winfield (Eng, replacement player)

Laura Wolvaardt in full flight at the T20 World Cup // Getty

One day after it was confirmed WBBL|05 player of the tournament Sophie Devine was leaving the Strikers after five seasons to join the Scorchers, Adelaide revealed they had secured South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, one of the game's most exciting young talents.

The 21-year-old is the Strikers' first new signing for WBBL|06 and she joins New Zealand great and Adelaide captain Suzie Bates, who already held a multi-year deal, as one of two overseas players currently contracted.

QUICK SINGLE Strikers secure South Africa young gun for WBBL|06

Named South Africa's best player of 2019-20 last month, Wolvaardt has appeared in the Big Bash previously but struggled to make an impact in her most recent season at the Brisbane Heat in WBBL|04, averaging 9.57 in a team that took out the title. She has made enormous strides in her T20 game since – progress she displayed in two stunning knocks during the World Cup, including her 41no from 27 deliveries against Australia in the semi-final.

Adelaide have room to add one final overseas player to their list, and have retained a solid nucleus in Australian star Megan Schutt, New Zealand veteran Bates and talented locals Amanda-Jade Wellington and Tahlia McGrath, who earned her first CA contract this year.

They clearly rate the skills of young fast bowler Darcie Brown highly, with the 17-year-old on a multi-year deal – and after appearances for the Cricket Australia XI and the Governor-General's XI last summer, their early investment in the speedster could begin to pay off this season.

Brisbane Heat

WBBL|05 result: Champions

WBBL|06 squad: Jess Jonassen (c) (Aus), Delissa Kimmince (Aus), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Maddy Green (NZ), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippell, Georgia Voll

Ins: Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock (Stars), Georgia Redmayne (Scorchers), Georgia Voll

Outs: Beth Mooney (Scorchers), Sammy-Jo Johnson (Thunder), Kirby Short (retired), Haidee Birkett

Teen leggie puts the Sixers in a spin

The two-time reigning champions are locked and loaded for their bid for a three-peat, with their full 15-player roster confirmed.

After starting the contracting period with Australia allrounder Delissa Kimmince as their only player with a mulit-year deal, the Heat have been in the thick of the action.

Australian allrounder Jess Jonassen has re-signed and will captain the club following the retirement of Kirby Short.

However, the Heat lost leading run scorer Beth Mooney, who departed to join the Scorchers, and allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson, who has joined the Thunder.

It is difficult to imagine anyone being able to replicate what the world's top T20 batter has achieved in recent seasons - she struck 743 runs in WBBL|05 - but the Heat have options in the likes of Jonassen and powerful allrounder Grace Harris at the top of the order.

QUICK SINGLE Heat lock in Proteas allrounder for Big Bash campaign

Meanwhile, the recruitment of 'keeper Georgia Redmayne from the Scorchers answers the question of who take Mooney's place behind the stumps.

The departure of Johnson is another blow, given the pace bowler's prowess with the ball and pinch-hitting abilities with the bat, but the arrival of South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk is a very handy replacement, while the recruitment of Nicola Hancock from the Stars also bolsters the pace attack.

New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will also be back in teal after re-signing alongside her compatriot Maddy Green.

Hobart Hurricanes

WBBL|05 result: 7th (four wins, nine losses, one no result)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Nicola Carey (Aus), Tayla Vlaeminck (Aus), Hayley Matthews (WI), Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Tryon (SA), Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Belinda Vakarewa

In: Rachel Priest (Thunder) Outs: Erin Fazackerley (Renegades), Fran Wilson, Heather Knight

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Stephanie Daffara, Katelyn Fryett, Meg Phillips, Emily Smith

The Hobart Hurricanes are shaping up nicely, with 10 members of their 15-player squad already locked in for WBBL|06, however, the club has been dealt one major injury blow before the season has even started.

Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out for the entire tournament due to her ongoing recovery from the stress fractures in her right foot that ended her T20 World Cup dream in February.

After a setback to her recovery, there will be no risks taken with the 20-year-old, who is not expected to return to the field until 2021.

In better news, the Hurricanes have made a handy addition to their batting ranks, addressing an area where they were found wanting last season.

QUICK SINGLE Hopes high that WBBL fixture clash a 'one-off'

Powerful New Zealand opener and wicketkeeper Rachel Priest has moved across from the Sydney Thunder, and will bolster Hobart's top order.

The re-signing of explosive South African allrounder Chloe Tryon, who averaged 35 with the incredible strike rate of 178 last season, is another win for the batting line-up, while Belinda Vakarewa has also recommitted to the club after a stellar season that saw her finish as the competition's leading pace bowler.

Erin Fazackerly has departed, signing with Melbourne Renegades as she seeks a fresh start after turning down a state contract with Tasmania earlier this year, while the Hurricanes have filled all five international spots, leaving no room for WBBL|05 imports Heather Knight and Fran Wilson of England.

Melbourne Renegades

WBBL|05 result: Semi-finalists

WBBL|06 squad: Sophie Molineux (Aus),Georgia Wareham (Aus), Lizelle Lee (SA), Amy Satterthwaite (NZ), Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb

Ins: Lizelle Lee (Stars), Erin Fazackerley (Hurricanes), Ella Hayward (new)

Outs: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Erica Kershaw, Anna Lanning (injury replacement)

Lee powers her way to first century of WBBL|05

Melbourne Renegades have locked in their squad for the upcoming season, with New Zealand star Amy Satterthwaite returning to captain the club.

Satterthwaite is back after missing WBBL|05 while pregnant with her first child with wife (and Renegades and NZ teammate) Lea Tahuhu, and the pair will be bringing newborn daughter Grace along for the ride.

After an off-season baby boom, the Renegades will have three mothers in their ranks for WBBL|06, with Satterthwaite and Tahuhu joining another new mother, Jess Duffin, who gave birth to daughter Georgie in June.

Satterthwaite and Tahuhu join South Africa's Lizelle Lee as the Renegades' three imports for WBBL|06, alongside Australia stars Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux.

The arrival of Lee from the Stars means the Renegades will boast a formidable new opening partnership, with the South African likely to slot in at the top of the order alongside World Cup-winning Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux, who committed to a new two-year deal with the club.

Lee, 28, has two WBBL centuries to her name and hit 475 runs at a strike rate of 131.94 last season.

QUICK SINGLE Satterthwaite returns to captain Renegades in WBBL

It means English imports Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont, who played for the club last season, could be headed for new homes. Beaumont came into the squad as a replacement international after Satterthwaite announced her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Erin Fazackerley has found a new home at the Renegades after three seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old was a regular opening batter for the Hurricanes through the last two seasons but struggled to make a consistent impact in WBBL|05, averaging 18.69.

However, her abilities were showcased in her season-best score of 58 from just 48 deliveries, and in her 30 games for Hobart her runs came the powerful strike rate of 131.52.

Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale and Makinley Blows have also re-signed, while the club is looking to the future with the recruitment of 16-year-old Ella Hayward, a standout performer at last season's under-18 National Championships, where she averaged 46.8 with the bat and collected 17 wickets at 11.73 with her off-spin.

Melbourne Stars

WBBL|05 result: 8th (2 wins, 12 losses)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Meg Lanning (Aus), Annabel Sutherland (Aus),Nicole Faltum, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Alana King, Erin Osbourne, Elyse Villani

Ins: Meg Lanning (Scorchers) Outs: Lizelle Lee (Renegades), Nicola Hancock (Heat), Kristen Beams (retired)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Lucy Cripps, Emma Inglis, Angela Reakes, Mignon du Preez (SA), Katey Martin (NZ), Madeline Penna (injury replacement)

Mighty Meg mauls Hurricanes for maiden WBBL ton

The 'Megastar' returns! The Stars wasted no time getting the paperwork done once the contract embargo lifted, confirming Australia captain Meg Lanning will return to the club after three years out west.

Her return is a major boost for the club, who endured a torrid run last season after being ravaged by injury.

QUICK SINGLE Clean slate as Lanning plots new path for Stars

In good news for the Stars, two Australians with international experience, Elyse Villani and Annabel Sutherland, were already secured on multi-year deals, while experienced off-spinner Erin Osborne and up-and-coming allrounder Tess Flintoff have both re-signed.

They have also added one new face in teenager Georgia Gall, a left-arm pace bowler and left-handed batter who will add a point of difference to the Stars' attack if she debuts this season.

QUICK SINGLE Stars add trio for WBBL|06 campaign

With a relatively clean slate to pursue new talent and with three overseas spots to fill, new coach Trent Woodhill will have been busy - so expect further big announcements from the club over the coming weeks.

Woodhill took over after a major restructure at Cricket Victoria and marks the end of a period of off-field upheaval: the club parted ways with David Hemp and had landed a major coup with the signing of Australian high-performance guru Leah Poulton, only for Cricket NSW to lure her away with the offer of a new role heading their female pathway.

Perth Scorchers

WBBL|05 result: Semi-finalist

WBBL|06 squad so far: Sophie Devine (c) (NZ), Beth Mooney (Aus), Jemma Barsby, Nicole Bolton,Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Ins: Beth Mooney (Heat), Sophie Devine (Strikers) Outs: Meg Lanning (Stars), Georgia Redmayne (Heat)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Amy Jones (Eng), Natalie Sciver (Eng), Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall

Devastating Devine smacks five consecutive sixes

In case anyone was worried how the Scorchers would fare following Meg Lanning's departure, those fears were rapidly put to rest when the club pulled off the biggest signing coup in the competition's history, landing superstars Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine.

Devine, who hit 769 runs and took 19 wickets last season in the most dominant individual campaign in the competition's history, takes over as skipper and will open the batting alongside Mooney, who struck 743 runs in the Heat's triumphant WBBL|0 campaign.

Both credited the chance to work with new coach Shelley Nitschke (also Australia's assistant) as a major drawcard and the big-name recruitment spree may not be over yet, either, as the Scorchers have room for another two overseas players on their marquee list.

Last summer, the Scorchers had England's Amy Jones and Natalie Sciver, and Ireland's Kim Garth on their books.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jones has strong ties to Perth and is expected take the gloves again in WBBL|06, although the Scorchers have yet to confirm such a move.

Should she return, it would strengthen a top order that is already the envy of the competition: Devine, Mooney, experienced Australian batter Nicole Bolton and talented allrounder Heather Graham.

Given the batting depth, it seems likely the Scorchers will look to round out their international contingent with a bowler.

Allrounder Devine will be joined in Perth's pace ranks by Graham, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel and Sam Betts, while off-spinners Bolton, Jemma Barsby and Emma King are the spinners currently on the Scorchers' books.

Sydney Sixers

WBBL|05 result: 5th (7 wins, 7 losses)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Ellyse Perry (c) (Aus), Alyssa Healy (Aus), Ashleigh Gardner (Aus), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Dane van Niekerk (SA), Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Ins: TBC Outs: Lauren Smith (Thunder)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Sarah Aley, Alisha Bates, Stella Campbell, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes

Healy back in form with sizzling knock to sign off WBBL|05

It almost goes without saying that no team is in a better position than the Sixers.

After the shock of last season, which saw them miss the finals for the first time in the WBBL's history following Ellyse Perry's shoulder injury and some wayward form from their main stars, the Sixers are already in an enviable season heading into WBBL|06.

Hanging on to the services of captain Perry is a huge bonus after the canny decisions to extend Alyssa Healy and Erin Burns' contracts prior to the start of last season.

Even if global circumstances were to prevent Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk making the journey from South Africa, any squad boasting Perry, Healy, Burns, Ashleigh Gardner and Lauren Cheatle is in a very good position.

A rising star has also re-signed, with teenage pace bowler Hayley-Silver Holmes committing to the club, however off-spinner Lauren Smith has departed, seeking greater responsibility at the Thunder.

Sydney Thunder

WBBL|05 result: 6th (5 wins, 8 losses, 1 no result)

WBBL|06 squad so far: Rachael Haynes (c) (Aus), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Ins: Sammy-Jo Johnson (Heat), Anika Learoyd (new), Lauren Smith (Sixers)

Outs: Rachel Priest (Hurricanes), Alex Blackwell, Rene Farrell (both retired)

WBBL|05 squad members off contract: Lisa Griffith, Kate Peterson, Naomi Stalenberg, Nida Dar (Pak)

Savage Johnson takes 24 from Devine over

Gun allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson has a new Big Bash home, penning a two-year deal with the Thunder, while the club has also lured Lauren Smith across from the Sydney Sixers.

Johnson, a two-time Rebel WBBL champion with the Brisbane Heat, took up a state contract with New South Wales earlier this year and moved to Sydney's west, making the Thunder an ideal new home after five seasons in teal.

Now, she will join one of the world's best fast bowlers, South Africa's Shabnim Ismail, to form one of the league's most formidable pace attacks.

Johnson has also forged a reputation as a powerful pinch hitter – a skill which came to the fore in last year's final, when she smacked 27 runs from 11 deliveries, including four sixes in five balls, to help the Heat chase down the Adelaide Strikers' 161.

Her attributes with both bat and ball make Johnson a perfect addition to the Thunder line-up following the retirement of key seamer Rene Farrell and batting great Alex Blackwell.

Meanwhile, off-spinning allrounder Smith is looking for greater opportunities after playing in two titles for the Sydney Sixers.

The Thunder have also signed talented teenager Anika Learoyd, who has struck her first WBBL deal.

The 18-year-old made her NSW Breakers debut last February and is a top-order batter who also bowls leg-spin.

The Thunder have four spots left to fill on their roster, including two international berths.