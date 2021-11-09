Khawaja happy to bat anywhere in Aussie top-six

Usman Khawaja has told selectors he is open to batting anywhere in Australia’s Test top-six, flagging a return further down the order is as likely as partnering David Warner in an opening spot.

Khawaja has been in red hot form to start the Marsh Sheffield Shield season with two centuries, including a marathon second-innings knock of 174 against South Australia last month to get his side back into the match.

But despite all the hype around a potential recall to the Test side to fill the vacant opening spot, the Queensland captain says it’s not even in his thinking.

“I’d love to play for Australia if it happens. If it doesn’t, it’s not in my thinking, I’m out here trying to score runs for Queensland,” Khawaja told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday.

“I’ll still be out there giving 100 per cent for whoever I’m playing for, whether it’s Queensland or the (Sydney) Thunder in the BBL.

“I’ve been through the grinder, I’ve played Test cricket, I haven’t, I’ve been playing professional cricket for 14-odd years – I’m in a really good spot.

“I have wonderful family, a beautiful wife, a beautiful daughter – I’m really enjoying my life at the moment. I’ve got a lot of things to be grateful for and I’m still enjoying playing this game.”

Khawaja, who hasn’t played a Test since the 2019 Ashes, said he spoke to national selectors a few months ago, telling them he was happy to bat in any position in the order.

The stylish left-hander has spent most of his Test career at first drop but has a phenomenal record opening the batting, albeit from a small sample size.

While he has only opened in Tests seven times, he averages 96.80 at the top of the order compared to 37.19 in 66 knocks at number three.

“I’ve been batting four for Queensland for the last two years so for me, if there’s a spot at five, it’s as likely as opening the batting, (and) it probably makes more sense in some respects,” Khawaja said.

“I talked to selectors a while ago, as long I’m in the top-six, I feel like I’m a top-six bat, I feel like I can bat anywhere.

“There’s a lot of good players out there too, I’m not a lock by any stretch of the imagination, there’s still another two games left.”

Khawaja, who was born in Islamabad before moving to Australia with his family when he was five, told reporters it was “amazing” the Australian cricket team would finally return to Pakistan in March next year after a 24-year absence.

The 34-year-old, whose dream of finally playing in his birth country for the first time was nixed after the Pakistan Super League campaign he was drafted for earlier this year got moved to the UAE, said it would be massive for cricket in that country.

“It’s something they haven’t had in such a long time, (in) a country that absolutely loves cricket,” said Khawaja.

“For me, born in Pakistan, it’s about spreading the beautiful game of cricket and it’s something that part of the world hasn’t had for a very long time.

“It’s not only great for Pakistan, it’s great for world cricket.”

