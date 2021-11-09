Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Khawaja happy to bat anywhere in Aussie top-six

While the former Test number three is not being consumed by the possibility of an Ashes recall, he is open to batting in any top-six spot

Jack Paynter

9 November 2021, 05:35 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo