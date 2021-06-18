Khawaja slams hundred in record PSL total

Islamabad United's stand-in captain Usman Khawaja has smashed an unbeaten century in his team's record total of 2-247 in their Pakistan Super League victory over Peshawar Zalmi.

Queensland captain Khawaja struck an unbeaten 105 off 56 balls as his side recorded a 15-run win on Thursday.

Peshawar nearly upstaged Khawaja's brilliant effort, replying with 6-232 as Shoaib Malik (68) and Kamran Akmal (53) led the charge.

"It was enjoyable to bat 20 overs," Khawaja said. "I'm not trying to take anything away from our bowlers because they put in a great effort, but Shadab (Khan) was resting. We knew we were probably going in one short on pace."

Islamabad bettered their own previous PSL record of 3-238 against Lahore Qalandars in 2019.

The 34-year-old Khawaja set the tempo in a brisk 98-run opening stand with New Zealand's Colin Munro, who scored 48 off 28 balls before just missing out on his third half-century in four games.

Islamabad's ploy to promote power-hitter Asif Ali also paid off for the two-time champions as he smacked five sixes and two boundaries in his 43 off 14 balls, while Brandon King added an unbeaten 46 off 22 balls.

The Islamabad-born Khawaja began the final over on 84 and went on to reach his third T20 century from the first three balls with a four followed by two successive sixes, ending his innings with 13 fours and three sixes.

Peshawar lost Hazratullah Zazai off the first ball, but Akmal and Malik kept them in the hunt. Experienced fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up 3-43 that included the key wicket of Malik in the 17th over.

Sherfane Rutherford (29), captain Wahab Riaz (28) and Umaid Asif (20) played little cameos in the end to narrow the margin of defeat as fast bowler Akif Javed bowled well in the last over, giving away only seven runs.

In the following match, Hobart Hurricanes pair Tim David (34 off 14) and James Faulkner (33 off 18) both unleashed with the bat for Lahore against Karachi.

The duo came together at 5-92 after 14 overs, and with Lahore in pursuit of 177, their cause looked lost. However, a barrage of sixes – three apiece – helped them pile on 58 runs in four overs, before David went and their side were ultimately beaten by seven runs.

Main image courtesy PCB