Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Pattinson cops one match ban over Shield incident

Victorian spearhead set to miss opening Marsh One-Day Cup match against NSW on Friday after being sanctioned for hurling ball at NSW opener

Jack Paynter

10 November 2021, 12:09 PM AEST

@jackpayn

