Pattinson cops one match ban over Shield incident

James Pattinson has been suspended for one match for hurling the ball at NSW batter Daniel Hughes in his follow through during Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield victory at the MCG.

Hughes, who had frustrated the Victorian attack with his staunch resistance on the final day of the Shield match, blocked the ball back to the Victorian spearhead in the 87th over of the NSW second-innings.

Pattinson, who had dismissed the NSW opener earlier in the day only to have the wicket denied by a no-ball call, collected the ball in his follow through and threw it back at Hughes, striking him on the ankle.

Hughes struck by Pattinson throw in fiery exchange

The Victorian quick held his hand up to apologise but the 32-year-old batter was in obvious discomfort from the blow as he hobbled around while exchanging heated words with Pattinson.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Cricket Australia said Pattinson had been found guilty of a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

"Pattinson was charged and found guilty under Article 2.7 of the Code for throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match," the statement said.

"Pattinson was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and NSW held on November 5-8, 2021."

Pattinson fury after Hughes survives contentious no-ball call

CA said Pattinson also received one suspension point, meaning he will be ineligible for selection in the day-night Marsh One-Day Cup match against NSW at the MCG on Friday.

CA said Pattinson has the right to appeal the decision.

It's not the first time the recently retired Test quick has been suspended for his actions in a Shield match.

In November 2019 he was suspended for the first Test against Pakistan after being found guilty of a Level 2 breach relating to personal abuse of a player during a Sheffield Shield game against Queensland.

Pattinson said at the time he apologised immediately to his opponent and the umpires and that he "made a mistake in the heat of the moment".

At the time it was the speedster's third Code of Conduct breach in six Shield games.

Hughes carried his bat in a defiant stand of 89 not out off 319 balls in the second innings, but it wasn't enough to get NSW through for a draw.

Pattinson claimed three wickets for the match in Victoria's 174-run victory, their second straight win over NSW to start the Shield season.