Pattinson back as Vics name squads for domestic return

Victoria have included Test stars James Pattinson, Marcus Harris and Will Pucovksi in their side for next week's Marsh Sheffield Shield showdown with NSW, but fitness concerns remain for Australia's most recent Test debutant.

Pattinson and Harris have also been included in Victoria's Marsh One-Day Cup side for Monday's 50-over clash against the Blues, before the Shield clash begins at the SCG next Wednesday.

Pattinson missed the early summer Shield hub in Adelaide while at the IPL with the title-winning Mumbai Indians and was an unused squad member for the Test summer with the Australian team before injuring ribs in a freak mishap at home over Christmas.

That kept him side-lined for the final two Tests as Australia used an unchanged bowling attack, and also precluded Pattinson from turning out for the Melbourne Renegades at the backend of the KFC BBL season, having re-signed for the club this summer after a stint with the Brisbane Heat.

He has played only one top-flight match this summer, bowling 35 overs in a three-day tour match against the touring Indians ahead of the Test series in early December.

Incumbent Test opener Harris will also front up for Victoria, but fellow opener Pucovski remains in some doubt with the shoulder complaint that kept him out of the fourth Vodafone Test against India in mid-January.

He will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness with the Vics set to make a late call on the 23-year-old's participation.

"The busy back half of the season has enabled us to provide opportunities for a number of players across both competitions," Cricket Victoria Chairman of Selectors Andrew Lynch said.

"The availability of the Australian Test squad is a boost for the domestic season. Marcus Harris was in great form for Victoria earlier in the season and James Pattinson has fully recovered from a rib injury, so we're looking forward to him leading our attack.

"We're continuing to monitor Will Pucovski in his recovery from his shoulder injury. He'll be given every chance to play in the Shield match but we'll make a final call closer to the start of that game."

The Marsh Cup squad has a heavy Melbourne Renegades flavour, with rising stars Mackenzie Harvey, Zak Evans, and Jake Fraser-McGurk all named in the squad after featuring heavily in the KFC BBL this summer.

Harvey and Evans are both 20, while Fraser-McGurk, who played 10 games for the Renegades this summer, is still 18.

Victoria's Marsh One-Day Cup squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Wil Parker, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland