Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Vics cleared to enter Sydney for Marsh Cup opener

Government clearance allows Victoria to travel to Sydney on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the men's domestic season

Martin Smith

13 February 2021, 01:52 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo