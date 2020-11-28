Dettol ODI Series v India

India fined as Warne laments 'all-time low' at SCG

India's players fined as Jason Gillespie and Shane Warne lament the late finish to Friday night's ODI against Australia at the SCG

AAP

28 November 2020, 08:53 PM AEST

