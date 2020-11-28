India fined as Warne laments 'all-time low' at SCG

India's players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for Friday's slow over-rates, with Adam Zampa suggesting the tedium was not a good look for the game.

Aaron Finch's side secured a 66-run victory at 11.09pm AEDT on Friday night, almost an hour beyond the expected finish.

"It felt like it went all day. That was the longest 50 overs in the field I've ever had," man-of-the-match Steve Smith said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) changed its rules last year, ensuring captains are no longer issued demerit points and put at risk of suspensions for slow over-rates.

Instead, the governing body now has the power to fine entire teams, with India's punishment the fourth ODI match in a row they have copped such a penalty.

In a statement on Saturday, the ICC said India were only one over behind when allowing for stoppages.

That came despite their bowling innings finishing more than 30 minutes late.

Test great Jason Gillespie, who has previously proposed in-game run penalties for tardiness, was among those suggesting on Friday that more needs to be done.

Legend Shane Warne, commentating on Fox Sports during the match, opined that "over-rates in all forms of the game are at an all-time low ... they (the ICC) have to come down hard".

Zampa, who snared 4-54 to help put Australia 1-0 up in the three-match series, agreed "something definitely has to be done about it".

"From a viewer's point of view, it's not the best look for the game," Zampa told reporters.

"It will definitely improve.

"Hopefully after getting those cobwebs out and getting those miles in the legs, you'll see some more intensity in the next two games."

Protesting pitch invaders resulted in a short delay during India’s fielding innings, which would have considered when the punishment was handed down.

"It does take a long while to get back in the swing of things, particularly in ODI cricket," Zampa said.

"If you haven't played for a while the intensity isn't quite there."

Virat Kohli's side and the majority of Australia's XI recently took part in the Indian Premier League and subsequently spent a fortnight in hotel quarantine after the Twenty20 tournament.

Players were given permission by NSW Health to train once a day during those two weeks but were otherwise locked in their respective hotel rooms.

The three-match Dettol ODI series continues at the SCG on Sunday.

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: Australia won by 66 runs

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements