England v India Tests - Men's

Confident Kohli out to add to England's 'scars'

India captain Virat Kohli says England batters will be carrying 'scarring' from their heavy series defeat on Indian soil earlier this year when the teams meet again tonight

PA

4 August 2021, 08:27 AM AEST

