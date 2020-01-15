Qantas Tour of India 2020

Kohli contemplates reshuffle for Aussie rematch

Virat Kohli set to ditch experiment with move back to No.4 in the line-up after one outing following a 10-wicket thumping to the Australians

15 January 2020, 01:53 PM AEST

