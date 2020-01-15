Kohli contemplates reshuffle for Aussie rematch

Australia make history with crushing win in Mumbai

India insist one horror day won't ruin their summer and claim they'll be able to rebound quickly against Australia in Rajkot on Friday, with Virat Kohli expected to move back up the order.

The hosts' 10-wicket embarrassment to the Aussies was just the second time they have been beaten at home by that margin in their history.

India's decision to play three opening batters in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul – who came in No.3, pushing captain Virat Kohli down to No.4 – was a talking point after the match.

The captain conceded India will review the line-up for the second ODI in Rajkot with Rahul back in the firing line after his dismissal sparked a collapse of 4-30.

“We’ve had this discussion many times in the past as well,” Kohli said of Rahul’s inclusion.

Zampa gets Kohli as Australia bowl India out for 255

“Because of the way KL (Rahul) has been batting, we have tried to fit him in the batting line-up.

“But I don’t think it’s gone quite our way whenever I batted at four so probably will have to rethink that one.”

Kohli fell cheaply to Adam Zampa – the sixth time in limited-overs cricket he has been dismissed by the Australian leg-spinner – but pleaded with fans to "relax" after the result.

QUICK SINGLE Zampa on target as he continues his hold over Kohli

“It’s about giving some guys opportunities,” Kohli said after the match.

“Every now and then, it’s about putting people up there and testing them.

“People need to relax and not panic with one game. I am allowed to experiment a little bit and fail at times. Today was one of the days it didn’t come off.”

#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3i93tlScDB David Warner and Aaron Finch could still be Australia's opening combination for the 2023 World Cup in India ... but there's a few things they need to tick off at home first! @alintaenergy January 14, 2020

Kohli has batted at No.4 for 39 of his 234 ODI innings, where he averages 55.21 compared to his incredible career mark of 59.61.

He's scored seven ODI centuries at No.4, but the last one came in late 2014. He's only batted at the position twice in the past five years, both times against Australia and falling cheaply on both occasions.

Out-performed with bat and ball, they bowled particularly poorly against an Australian side who enjoyed their best game of one-day cricket in recent memory.

But Dhawan – who provided a rare bright spark with 74 – insisted his team had been beaten but not broken in the flogging.

"It's just one bad day at office," Dhawan said.

One bad day at the office but we'll bounce back: Dhawan

"We just analyse where we went wrong and mentally we work on it.

"It's a new day, so get yourself back and get the positivity going. We guys have been playing very good cricket the whole year, so one bad day in office is fine.

"We know we are a strong team and we will get back stronger."

Dhawan lamented the collapse of 4-30 in the middle overs – including his own wicket – that halted India's momentum with the bat and put their 300-run target out of reach.

Ashton Agar started the collapse when he had KL Rahul caught by Steve Smith before Dhawan was caught by Agar off the bowling of Pat Cummins and Zampa claimed the wicket of Kohli for just 16 with a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

QUICK SINGLE Warner shatters 28-year-old Australian record

When Shreyas Iyer was caught behind off Mitchell Starc, India had slumped from 1-134 to 5-164 in the 33rd over.

Compounding their batting woes, the hosts were altogether sloppy in the field leading to a series of frustrated reactions from captain Kohli.

While David Warner and Aaron Finch both batted superbly for their centuries as they chased down 256 with 74 balls to spare, India were their own worst enemies.

They gave away 20 extras in the innings, including nine wides in a tough night in the field.

They also offered far too much width to Finch and struggled to find their lengths to both batsmen.

Problems that must be fixed for the final two games of the series in Rajkot on Friday ad Bengaluru on Sunday.

This was a marker after World Cup heartbreak: Warner

The hosts could also have further problems headed into Friday's match, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant nursing a suspected concussion.

He did not keep wicket in the second innings in Mumbai after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer, with KL Rahul filling in.

He will be monitored ahead of the second game in the series.

'This is special': Steve Waugh presents Labuschagne his ODI cap

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: Australia win by 10 wickets in Mumbai

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)